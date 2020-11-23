“The bills don’t stop, the rent does not stop, those kinds of things don’t stop, but your pay will,” said Loujuan Reid, a 40-year-old South Philly resident who was an hourly employee at Planet Fitness, where he worked as a personal trainer. “It’s going to be a cold winter with COVID and also the flu season, so we’re battling all of those factors. The only thing we can do is keep our immune system as healthy as possible, and you have to stay mentally above water.”