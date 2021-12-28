The seven-day average of new coronavirus cases in Philadelphia is the highest it’s ever been as the extremely transmissible omicron variant continues to surge in the region.

The city was averaging 1,407 new cases per day as of Monday, surpassing the previous record of 1,235 set on Dec. 8, 2020. The number has shot up in recent weeks, increasing fivefold since Nov. 30.

This comes as omicron spreads more rapidly than previous variants — and evades some vaccine protection — and as more people get tested for the virus.

More than 39,000 Philadelphians were tested at city sites from Dec. 20 to 22, heeding the advice of health officials, including Philadelphia health commissioner Cheryl Bettigole, who urged testing before seeing family or friends for the holidays. Even more people took at-home rapid tests, which are not accounted for in official records.

Distressing records are being set in the suburbs, as well, with the seven-day average of new cases per 100,000 people reaching pandemic highs in both the Pennsylvania suburbs and South Jersey. The average in South Jersey is the highest, at 110.8 cases per capita.

As hospital surges typically lag weeks behind case increases, health officials and residents are holding their collective breath to see whether medical facilities become overwhelmed. In the central and western parts of Pennsylvania, several hospitals were at or near capacity even before Christmas, due to surge of both COVID-19 and non-COVID-19 patients and staffing shortages.

Early research out of South Africa, England, and Denmark indicates that the omicron variant may be less likely to send people to the hospital, and medical experts in the United States and abroad say the vaccinated and boosted are especially protected against severe infection. But the nearly 126 million Americans who are unvaccinated, as well as those who are elderly or who have underlying health conditions, are at increased risk.

Hospitalizations have increased 60% in New Jersey over the past two weeks, according to the New York Times, and remained relatively flat in Pennsylvania over the same period. However, Pennsylvania has the third highest daily average of hospitalized COVID-19 patients in the country, while New Jersey facilities are treating nearly half as many virus patients.

A higher percentage of hospital beds remain available in the five-county Philadelphia region, which is more vaccinated than much of the rest of the state, than in Pennsylvania as a whole.