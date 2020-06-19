Bucks, Delaware, Chester, and Montgomery counties are among the Southeastern Pennsylvania counties to officially move into the final green stage of reopening next Friday, June 26, Gov. Tom Wolf announced Friday.
Philadelphia will proceed to the green stage the same day, but city officials have opted for a more phased option, keeping some restrictions in place until July 3 or later.
These moves were expected, but not officially announced until Friday morning in a Facebook post from Wolf’s official account that was later taken down.
County officials in the Philadelphia suburbs said they were excited to hear the news, but continued to urge residents to be cautious as the coronavirus pandemic remains a threat. In Pennsylvania and New Jersey, more than 19,000 people have died from complications of the virus.
Chester County Commissioners’ Chair Marian Moskowitz said Chester County was well-equipped to go green.
“Our public health strategies will ensure that businesses and reorganizations can reopen or expand their operations safely,” she said in a statement, “and that residents can confidently enjoy some of the services that they have been greatly missing. But green does not mean ‘full throttle go.‘ ”
Philadelphia will take steps to prevent residents from stepping on the gas.
On June 26, the city plans to open hair salons, private swim clubs, and outdoor parts of the Philadelphia Zoo. A week later, on July 3, they’ll permit additional businesses to reopen, including gyms, malls, libraries, museums, and indoor restaurants. Casinos and large indoor gatherings will come later.
“Philadelphia is unique,” Philadelphia Health Commissioner Thomas Farley said Thursday. “We need to be more careful than the other counties.”
The city and state will not hold news conferences on Friday because all city and state offices are closed for the Juneteeth holiday, which commemorates the end of slavery in the United States.
In the green phase of reopening, all businesses may reopen and most restrictions are lifted. People will still be required to wear masks in crowds and private businesses, and store and restaurant capacity will be limited. People may gather in groups of up to 250 people.
Philadelphia and its collar counties have been shutdown since mid-March. On June 5, they entered the interim yellow phase, which allowed some businesses to reopen with capacity limits and lifted the region’s stay-at-home order.