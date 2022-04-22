The mask mandate ended with a unanimous vote from the Philadelphia Board of Health Thursday, and city health commissioner Cheryl Bettigole said the entire system being used to evaluate COVID-19 risk in the city was being scrapped.

”It is a rescission of the existing metrics that would require masking at a certain level,” said Bettigole.

A news release from the Philadelphia Department of Public Health Friday morning confirmed the end of the tiered risk evaluation system.

With the end of the indoor mask requirement, which required people to wear masks within indoor public settings like businesses, offices, and gyms, the city shifted to a “strong recommendation” that people cover their faces.

That system went into effect in February, and used case counts, hospitalizations, and the percent increase in cases to determine what precautions should be mandated, ranging from indoor masking in public spaces to proof of vaccination for indoor dining. The system got applause from the business community just two months ago when its metrics warranted an end first to the vaccination mandate, and then to indoor masking. Just this month though, the same people howled when the health department said COVID numbers triggered a reintroduction of the mask mandate.

”The metrics we created in mid-February based on the situation on the ground then are no longer what we need right now,” Bettigole said.

The key change, she said, is that hospitalization numbers seem to no longer be following in lockstep with case counts.

Based on city data, the mask mandate — that had been back in effect for merely four days — could be dropped, as hospitalizations had dropped and cases had leveled off, Bettigole said at the meeting.

”We’re in a situation that we really had not anticipated being in this soon, but it is good news,” she said. “When we announced that we would be mandating masks, made that announcement with a week of advanced notice to give people time to be ready, but also wanted people to be aware of the risk, that appears to have had an effect. And Philadelphians do appear to have stepped up, which is really very very encouraging.”

Bettigole added the rescission of the mask mandate that took effect Monday to the agenda. Board members applauded the health department for taking into account metrics that Bettigole says reach back before the mandate was reimplemented.

According to Bettigole, COVID hospitalizations in Philadelphia peaked on Sunday at 82, a steep increase from a week earlier when there were 42 people hospitalized. As of Thursday night, the number was back down to 65 people in Philadelphia hospitals with COVID.

”This isn’t because of enforcement starting three days ago,” said Bettigole. “It’s the response earlier than that of people being aware of something going on that they need to take action and be more careful. Clearly that’s what we’re seeing here.“

Bettigole did not completely rule out the mask mandate being reinstituted. If a more severe or contagious variant reared its head, the city would likely reconsider. A board member stated there would be discussions to follow about what metrics would replace the tiered system introduced in February.

”If there was ever a severe new variant that put Philadelphia at high risk, would we ever mandate again is a different question,” Bettigole said. “But, it’s hard to say never ever. But I think what we’ve seen here is the dis-association of hospitalizations and cases that we were waiting for appears to be happening.”