Employees of Philadelphia’s higher education and health care systems must be vaccinated by mid-October, or wear two masks while indoors, practice social distancing and get COVID tested once a week, city officials will announce Friday.

Under the new mandate, all students and employees must be vaccinated by Oct. 15 unless they have religious or medical exemptions, said Dr. Marla J. Gold, vice provost for community healthcare innovation at Drexel University and a member of the city’s board of health.

Those who are not vaccinated will be required to be tested once a week, she said. Once a college reaches a 90% vaccination rate, those not vaccinated can be tested or wear masks, she said.

Gold said the board took note of the delta variant’s high transmission rate and that infections are climbing fastest among college-age students. The board also was concerned that in a couple of weeks, the city’s colleges will bring in tens of thousands of students from around the country and world, including from places with higher levels of infection than Philadelphia.

”This protects the students,” she said of the new mandate. “It protects the workers. It protects the people who live in Philadelphia.”

Most Philadelphia universities had already instituted vaccine mandates for students, faculty, and staff before returning to campus this fall, including the University of Pennsylvania, Drexel, La Salle, Holy Family, Thomas Jefferson, and St. Joe’s University. The Community College of Philadelphia required faculty and staff to get inoculated by Oct. 1, and students by Jan. 18. Exemptions for medical and religious reasons are allowed.

The city has not yet detailed how broadly it will define “health care workers,” and whether that will include home health workers and nursing home employees, who do not typically provide medical services but take care of individuals who may be more vulnerable to contracting the virus.

Philadelphia’s largest health systems have already mandated that staff be vaccinated. Thomas Jefferson University will require staff within its health system and those in non-medical fields to get vaccinated by Oct. 29.

Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia set a deadline of Oct. 20 for staff to get vaccinated.

Penn Medicine was the first to require COVID-19 vaccination when it announced in May that employees would need to be vaccinated by Sept. 1.

Staff reporter Sarah Gantz contributed to this article.