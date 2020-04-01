“We have a talented team of folks, and we found there is a need in the community for this," Boerema said. The company buys the groceries from its distributor, Gordon Food Service. Iron Hill plans to continue as long as it can, with daily hours for now of 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Boerema said 80% of the company’s 1,650 workers are out of work but receive health insurance and a complimentary meal each day.