On Monday March 16, my colleagues and I were furiously contacting students individually, getting them set up to learn however they were able. The overwhelming majority of students responded and were ready to learn. After the District announced their no-credit policy on March 18, we witnessed a profound drop-off in student engagement. Those who remained expressed frustration at not being able to receive credit for their work. Should schools remain closed, this early policy will mark a failure of the public school system to help our young people stay engaged and prepare for their futures. More importantly in my eyes, it will mark a societal failure to support our children’s mental wellbeing in a time of unprecedented crisis.