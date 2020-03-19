District schools can take a more progressive approach during this crisis by looking to the free markets. This is America, the most generous nation on earth since humanity started taking measure. Have Philly’s school leaders asked Amazon, Google, Apple, or even our home-grown Comcast to help Philly schools find ways to provide access to technology to educate all students regardless of income? Services such as Google Classroom and Udemy are made for these occasions, and indeed they’ve offered their software for free for schools to use. Internet access can be donated, or old-fashioned paper books and worksheets can be delivered.