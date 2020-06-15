With the impact of the coronavirus still lingering and no vaccine in sight, the Philadelphia School District is leaning toward opening schools this fall with a hybrid model that would limit the number of people in a building at any given time and allow some students and staff with health concerns to work and learn remotely.
That tentative framework, announced Monday by Superintendent William R. Hite Jr., could mean students cycle into schools during morning and afternoon shifts, or on alternating days or weeks — with students learning remotely during the times they are not in school buildings.
Hite’s statement said the district is continuing to evaluate its options, and is surveying parents, students and staff about the safest and most effective way to reopen and teach the more than 125,000 students it serves in traditional schools.
The surveys will “help inform a final plan that keeps the safety and shared interests of our whole community in mind,” Hite said. The district intends to share a final plan in July, he said.
The update from the state’s largest district is the latest development in the still-unanswered question of what school may look like this fall, as districts try to balance concerns about safety with the need to educate students — many of whom have struggled or disengaged as school has moved online.
While Pennsylvania officials have said that in-person learning can resume July 1, schools are struggling with the logistics of reopening buildings while maintaining social distancing.
In launching its surveys, Philadelphia also outlined how social distancing and other considerations were shaping its approach for the fall. Among its plans: markings on floors and walls to keep people six feet apart; requiring students and employees to wear masks; and “daily entry questionnaires” to assess whether students and staff have symptoms or have possibly been exposed to the coronavirus.
Under the hybrid plan it is considering, the district would look at phasing students back into buildings, and identify different student groups as priorities for in-person learning — including students requiring support for autism and other complex needs, English language learners, and younger students, ranging from pre-kindergarten through sixth grade.
Whatever approach the district lands on, the specifics may vary by building. Hite has said that what school looks like at one grade level and in one section of the city may not be the same as elsewhere.
The district has separate surveys for parents and community members, students, school staff and central office staff. It is accepting responses through June 22.