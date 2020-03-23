The 76ers will postpone sports performance and programs at the 76ers Fieldhouse due to the coronavirus, the team announced Monday.
The 140,000-square-foot complex serves as home for the Sixers’ NBA G League affiliate, the Delaware Blue Coats. The multiple-sports facility also hosts high school, AAU and travel-team games and camps. The Titus Human Performance, which also operates at the complex, will remain open for scheduled appointments. However, it is taking necessary cleaning and screen precautions.
This suspension comes at no surprise. The NBA closed league training facilities to players and staff members Friday. Americans are encouraged to remain home as part of social distancing in efforts to contain the coronavirus. NBA commissioner Adam Silver announced March 12 that league play would be suspended for at least 30 days. However, the NBA may not resume play until June at the earliest. The remainder of the NBA G-League is expected to be canceled.
Three members of the Sixers organization have tested positive for COVID-19 Thursday, bringing the number of known coronavirus cases within the NBA to 14.