It will be months before we know the true economic cost of Covid-19, but there’s no doubt small businesses and the people they employ will be affected most: your local bar and bakery, the dry-cleaners, the barbershop, all “non-essentials” that have been shut down, some of their own volition at first, the rest at the direction of government leaders by yesterday. Grocery stores are open, and you don’t need to see the corona-porn posts of pillaged shelves at Target and Walmart to realize these big businesses will be OK. It’s the little guys and girls who will need support, especially minority- and immigrant-owned businesses, which will be disproportionately affected.