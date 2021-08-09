Mayor Jim Kenney said Monday that he’d like to require vaccines for all city employees but the city is still working through the issue.

“Everybody should be vaccinated,” he said. “I don’t want to twist anybody’s arm to do it but we’ll try to figure out a way to get people to cooperate.”

Kenney said a vaccine mandate — which is now required for government workers in several cities and the federal government — is “an HR issue.”

He said discussions between city officials and the city’s labor unions are ongoing.

“You don’t just tell people you’re going to do this or that without having a discussion with them,” Kenney said.

Kenney spoke at an event Monday morning at Jardel Recreation Center in Northeast Philadelphia alongside and Superintendent William R. Hite Jr., as the school district held the first stop of a back-to-school bus tour. The tour, sponsored by the Independence Blue Cross Foundation, will make 31 stops in different neighborhoods.

The recent surge in coronavirus cases and the spread of the delta variant won’t alter plans for Philadelphia schools to open for in-person learning full-time Aug. 31, Hite said Monday.

But district is continuing to discuss the possibility of mandating vaccination for teachers and staff, Hite said.

“I would’ve mandated it a long time ago,” Hite said, noting that the school district has to work with lawyers and labor unions to discuss the issue, and also consider whether a mandate would exacerbate the existing labor shortages for bus drivers and other staff.

Families lined up around the block Monday morning to receive free backpacks and other materials, enroll in school, or get information about the upcoming school year.

“I’m excited but nervous of course because COVID is still around,” said Siani Alderman, whose son Christopher is beginning kindergarten this year. “Hopefully they’re taking the proper precautions.”

The district will require masks, and will mandate weekly testing for teachers and tests for students showing symptoms.

Hite said the district would continue to follow the guidance of the Centers for Disease Control, and he said a switch to hybrid learning amid the recent surge is cases hasn’t under consideration.

Kenney said he was excited to welcome students back to classrooms.

“Our children missed out on so many opportunities,” he said. “We look forward to hugging then when we get into school and for a great school year.”