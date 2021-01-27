This week, the city severed its partnership with Philly Fighting COVID, saying the group failed to promptly disclose its switch to a for-profit business and its privacy policy, which outlines ways private information could be sold. Councilmember Cindy Bass, the public health and human services committee chair, says she felt “duped” and plans to call for hearings. Many residents who got their first shot from Philly Fighting COVID are confused about where to get their second, though the Health Department says it will fill this gap. And Doroshin says he has been unfairly blamed for a debacle that has destroyed an initiative that was supposed to set Philadelphia on a path toward safety and normalcy.