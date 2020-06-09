And Philadelphians may have to wait a bit longer in order to safely move into the green phase, James Garrow, the Philadelphia Department of Health’s communications specialist, wrote in an email The city’s health commissioner, Dr. Thomas Farley, is closely tracking the metrics, and wants the city to continue to move toward its goal of fewer than than 25 new cases per day. “The Health Commissioner has been adamant that any move we will make will be guided by the science and what we are seeing in terms of disease spread in Philadelphia, not any particular time frame,” Garrow wrote in an email. In other words, an increase in the number of new COVID-19 cases or deaths could delay a move to green.