County elections officials from across Pennsylvania are urging the state to postpone the 2020 primary election currently scheduled for April 28 amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Elections administrators from five counties in southeastern Pennsylvania, the region hardest hit by the outbreak, are working on a letter to send to Gov. Tom Wolf and the Department of State requesting the election be delayed until June 23. County officials from other regions said in interviews that they are making similar pleas to lawmakers and the Wolf administration, though not necessarily for that date.
In addition to concerns around public health, elections officials say it could be difficult to run an election, logistically: Some institutions are backing out of serving as polling places, and some poll workers are saying they can’t work election day.
“We have to be able to literally hold an election,” said Lee Soltysiak, Montgomery County’s chief operating officer and clerk of its election board. Elections staff have stayed at home as part of a government closure there, and the elections offices in Philadelphia are similarly closed Tuesday and Wednesday this week, meaning voters aren’t being registered, absentee ballot applications aren’t being processed, and other pre-election preparations aren’t moving forward.
“It’s nearly impossible, frankly, for us to continue making progress preparing for the April 28 primary,” Soltysiak said.
And it will only get worse, county elections administrators said, as the outbreak worsens and the elections — six weeks away as of Tuesday — gets closer.
Retirement communities and nursing homes have been the first to say they don’t want to be polling places this time, but administrators also worry about churches and some other locations. And more poll workers, who tend to be older and thus more at risk from the coronavirus, will likely decide to sit out this election, they said.
“County election officials, we’re pulling fire alarms all over the place, trying to tell the state what bad situations we’re in,” said Forrest K. Lehman, elections director for Lycoming County. “It gets to the point where polling places are saying no, and poll workers are saying no, and you have no infrastructure left to run an election.”
Part of the difficulty for elections officials is convincing everyone not only of the seriousness of the outbreak but also of the time and planning required to prepare for an election.
“My own personal view is there’s probably a little bit of time to make that decision. This is a late April primary, I think, and we do have mail-in ballots that can be used widely,” U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey (R., Pa.) said on a call with reporters Tuesday morning, though he added that it’s a decision for state officials to make, not federal lawmakers. “I don’t have a strong view on it at this point.”
Similarly, Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney told reporters Tuesday that he didn’t have a position on whether to move the date.
“We have to see where we are at the point in time when we have to make a decision. I don’t have a crystal ball, I can’t tell you exactly what is going to happen in this upcoming primary," he said. “But we’ll consult with everyone involved and make that decision when it’s appropriate. I think it’s a little early”
(The city’s chief elections official, city commissioners chair Lisa Deeley, said Monday that “having an in-person election on April 28th will be exceedingly difficult” and she strongly believes the election should be delayed.)
In Northwestern Pennsylvania, Mercer County elections director Jeff Greenburg said he gets frustrated when he hears people say there is still time to make the decision. The decision needs to be made now, he said, and by the end of the week at the latest.
“If we are going to move it, or we are going to make some other determination or contingency, we need to make that decision yesterday," he said. “It’s not comforting to hear from our leaders that we have some time, we have time before the primary, we can hold off, we don’t have to make that decision now. As an election administrator, I believe we do.”
This is a developing story and will be updated.
Staff writers Jonathan Tamari and Laura McCrystal contributed to this story.