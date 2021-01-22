The former employee, who asked that their name be withheld for fear of reprisals, also noted that a nurse manager at the facility told staffers that even if they were exposed to the virus, they weren’t required to quarantine while they awaited COVID-19 test results. The manager encouraged staff to take vitamins to boost their immune systems, and said that testing had to be approved by the facility’s human resources division and would be provided only for staffers who had a “true exposure” to the virus.