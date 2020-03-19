SEPTA’s anticipated changes to its transit services amid the coronavirus pandemic will begin Sunday, the transportation authority announced Thursday.
Service level reductions are coming to SEPTA’s buses, subways, trolleys and Norristown High Speed Line. Changes to its Regional Rail schedules, prompted by plummeting ridership and staffing issues, began earlier this week.
“I am extremely proud of the hard work and dedication our workforce has shown during this unprecedented crisis,” SEPTA General Manager Leslie Richards said in a statement. “Everyone is pulling in the same direction, and that gives me great hope that we will ultimately pull through this very trying time.”
Beginning Sunday, transit services will run on a Saturday schedule throughout the week until further notice. The Market-Frankford and Broad Street Lines will operate 24 hours. Both lines “provide critical services for essential workers and those who need to access medical care,” according to SEPTA.
Changes were prompted by “an effort to maintain a safe environment for customers and employees,” according to SEPTA. Though, the authority is grappling with a nosedive in ridership as more are staying inside to maintain social distancing. Figures has dropped about 60% on transit and 80% on Regional Rail compared to an average weekday.
Scott Sauer, SEPTA’s assistant general manager for operations, will elaborate on service details during the city’s afternoon coronavirus news conference.
Some bus and train operators will be “repositioned” to help with SEPTA’s enhanced cleaning as part of the changes SEPTA has made in response to the coronavirus. On Friday, SEPTA will close outlying Regional Rail ticket windows and waiting rooms as a precaution.
Willie Brown, Transport Workers Union Local 234 president, isn’t satisfied with the new schedules, nor the steps SEPTA is taking to protect operators.
“SEPTA’s more concerned about having equipment on the street than the safety of its employees," he said.
Earlier this week, SEPTA outlined refund and credit options for some riders who purchased weekly and monthly passes now rendered useless as they stay inside.
PATCO has also adopted changes to its schedule, running trains every 15 minutes from 5 a.m. until 9:30 p.m. Ridership on the High-Speed Line was down about 74% percent Tuesday and about 61% Monday from its year-to-date weekday average.
At Monday’s press conference announcing the Regional Rail changes, SEPTA’s Sauer said: “In my 30-year career, I’ve never seen a more challenging event than what we’re faced with today.”