SEPTA is adjusting its Regional Rail schedules and offering refund options for some riders, the transportation authority announced Monday.
A severe weather service plan will be in effect Tuesday and until further notice to “accommodate changing ridership levels." Credits will be extended for valid unused and partially used passes.
Customers with March monthly passes and passes for the weeks of March 9 and 16 on Key cards can contact the SEPTA Key Call Center at 1-855-567-3782. A pro-rated refund will be added to riders’ Travel Wallet.
Requests involving legacy paper passes must be sent to SEPTA’s headquarters at 1234 Market St., Ninth Floor, Philadelphia 19107. More information on the credit offers, including for riders using third party pre-tax benefit providers, can be found on the website. Further information is expected to be announced at an afternoon press conference.
SEPTA evaluated its Regional Rail schedules after call-outs from conductors and engineers prompted cancellations to about a dozen trains early Monday morning.
About 13 trips, or trains, were affected, said SEPTA spokesperson Andrew Busch. Cancellations were seen across its system, including on its Media/Elwyn, Lansdale/Doylestown, Chestnut Hill East, and Paoli/Thorndale lines, according to SEPTA’s website. SEPTA runs more than 700 Regional Rail trips on an average weekday, Busch said.
Busch said the transportation authority is in a “good position” to get Regional Rail commuters home.
Regional Rail trains are operating on a normal weekday schedule. Its spring schedule went into effect earlier this month.
Busch said issues surrounding child care and school closings amid the coronavirus have affected SEPTA’s workforce “like it has with others.” Call-outs too impacted a handful of buses as well Monday.
“As far as I know, we haven’t had any incidence of someone saying they were self-quarantining or anything like that,” he said.
In addition to sweeping “social distancing” measures in Montgomery County, Gov. Tom Wolf announced Chester and Bucks Counties would be subject to shutdown orders over the weekend. Philadelphia ordered a shutdown of nonessential businesses Monday.
Mayor Jim Kenney called SEPTA a “major lifeline for people to get to work" at a news conference Monday.
“This is a situation that has no playbook,” he said.
SEPTA has seen a change in ridership related to the coronavirus. Busch didn’t have Regional Rail ridership figures for Monday morning but said it was “cut significantly."
Last week, ridership saw dips on its buses, subways and trolley systems, while Regional Rail ridership was down 16 percent Friday compared to weekday averages through last week.
While many officials and policies recommend social distancing, there’s been no explicit command to avoid public transportation from Philadelphia officials.
On Friday, SEPTA said it would reinforce best practices to its conductors and workers from Edens Corp., who act as ambassadors and ticket agents on the Regional Rail system, taking tickets and validating SEPTA Key cards.