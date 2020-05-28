According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the average height of an adult American man is 5’9″; for an adult American woman, it’s 5’3″. So, if you’re of average height, that would mean your arm span would be about 1.5 inches shy on both sides if you’re a man, about the width of a cardboard paper towel tube. If you’re a woman, that gap is 4.5 inches on each side, about the height of a can of beans. Of course, make your own calculations based on your own height.