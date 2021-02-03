For many people, the pandemic affected their sleep as they adjusted to significant changes in daily schedules and experienced increased stress. Some, like Aronowitz, struggled with “COVID-somnia,” while others were able to sleep more deeply or longer because they had more flexible work or school schedules. Sales for melatonin supplements, said to boost the hormones that tell the body when it’s time to sleep or wake up, increased 42.6% from 2019, according to Nielsen, a global marketing research firm.