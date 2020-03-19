Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette and PennLive/Patriot-News. Sign up for our free weekly newsletter.
HARRISBURG — Gov. Tom Wolf on Thursday issued a mandatory shutdown order to all Pennsylvania businesses not considered “life-sustaining” in response to the coronavirus outbreak. The businesses must close as of 8 p.m. Thursday and enforcement of the order will begin Saturday.
Here is a full list of which businesses must close, and which can stay open:
