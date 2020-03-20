Gov. Tom Wolf’s order telling all non “life-sustaining” business to shut physical locations, a move that covers as many as 3 million Pennsylvania jobs, sowed widespread confusion and significant push-back from many sectors.
Even so, many business are claiming exempt status because they supply businesses that are defined as life-sustaining by the governor.
“You have businesses that are not exempt from the shutdown that provide services to industries that are designated as essential," said David Taylor president and chief executive of the Pennsylvania Manufacturers’ Association. "What are they supposed to do about that?”
Taylor said the Wolf administration made the list “life-sustaining” businesses with no input from industry or legislative leaders. Now, they said they are reviewing based on the explosive reaction to the order, which encompassed vast segments parts of the state’s manufacturing sector that have no direct dealings with the public and can’t work remotely.
“Businesses, which are listed for closure but believe that they could help mitigate this crisis by providing a life sustaining service, will be given an opportunity to apply for a waiver,” as spokesperson for the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development said.
The answer at Kingsbury Inc., a Northeast Philadelphia manufacturer of industrial bearing, is to remain open, company president and chief executive, Mike Brawley, said Friday. “We make bearings for turbine in power transmission,” he said, adding that the privately-held company with 120 employees in the city also does a lot of work for Navy suppliers.
Powerful union leader, John J. “Johnny Doc” Dougherty of the Local 98 of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, said Friday that half of the 30,000 union tradesmen working at construction are on jobs that are exempt from Wolf’s closing order He cited major construction projects at the University of Pennsylvania Health System and Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.
The Boeing plant in Ridley Township, one of the Philadelphia region’s largest industrial employers, remains open, a spokesperson said. The factory, which employs more than 4,500, assembles military helicopters.
Merck, which has major pharmaceutical operations in Montgomery County, is exempt from closing and said its supply chain will not be disrupted by Wolf’s order. “While supply and demand vary by product, we continue to have normal supply levels for most of our medicines and vaccines,spokesperson said.
Others moved quickly to comply with the governor’s order, which may be the most stringent response yet to curtail commerce as that nation struggles to contain the spread of COVID-19.
Macron Dynamics CEO Tony Cirone shut down his 30-employee Bristol Township manufacturing plant at 8 p.m. on Thursday, but it that’s not as simple as locking the doors.
“You can’t just shut down a company without settling stuff,” Cirone said on Friday morning as he and executive vice president Craig Marshall turned off machinery to conserve electricity and blasted out emails to customers and vendors. The company supplies equipment to the U.S. Postal Service, high-volume bakeries, and warehouses.
They were accepting their last UPS shipments on Friday and telling UPS drivers they won’t be there for a while. “I plan for a two-week shutdown,” Marshall said. “I’m hoping it doesn’t come to that. But you look at the press and two weeks looks like a reasonable period of time to knock this out.”
Macron developed an emergency action plan on Thursday afternoon and implemented it two hours later, they said.
Macron’s equipment — typically aluminum framework, or gantries, interwoven with the belts and pulleys, as well as high-speed thrusting arms — can be used to pack or unpack heavy boxes on pallets.
“We understand the emergency aspect to the situation but we could have been given a longer time to plan,” Marshall said.
Some service businesses, such as Isdaner & Co. in Bala Cynwyd, were also complying with the order to shut down, but it’s not easy to work that way during tax season, said Mitchell Gerstein, a senior tax adviser at the firm.
“We continue to be reminded this is the new normal for the time being. We all are spending a good part of the day communicating with our clients encouraging tax documents be sent to us electronically. Yesterday, I spent 15 minutes with a client, both husband and wife walking them through how to send securely their tax brokerage statements to me via their iPad.”
Confusion as to how to apply the order reached beyond the manufacturing sector, particularly to the hotel industry, which was included in Thursday’s list of places that had to close.
But in an email to members, the Pennsylvania Restaurant & Lodging Association said it received clarification from the governor’s office that hotels are considered essential and do not need to close. The email said the governor’s office will issue a clarification letter regarding the status of hotels, though the trade group had not received one as of Friday morning.
A governor’s office spokesperson did not immediately return a request for comment,
Ed Grose, executive director of the Greater Philadelphia Hotel Association, said the order “caused a lot of panic in the hotels because they were concerned that they were going to have to ask their guests to leave on a few hours’ notice.”
“My concern is that the people who remain in Philadelphia hotels are here because they have to be,” Grose said. “For example, many are health care workers who are in the trenches of working on the COVID-19 crisis. They don’t need the distraction of whether or not they’re going to have a place to stay at the end of the day.”
Staff writers Bob Fernandez and Joseph N. Distefano contributed to this article.