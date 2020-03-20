Wowak, who worked in the juvenile justice system before becoming a full-time woodsman, left the reality show Alone early, choosing sanity, food, and his family over the big prize. Today, at age 38, he teaches survival and outdoors classes through his company, Coal Cracker Bushcraft, giving crash courses in how to stay alive in the woods or when goods are scarce. In the last week, he said, he’s received hundreds of e-mails expressing interest as America quickly went from normal to empty supermarket shelves. He’s seen people making smart decisions, like social distancing, and bizarre ones, like grabbing all the toilet paper they can.