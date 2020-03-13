Most people planned to retreat to their homes to wait out this murky future. There was nothing else to do but wait, to watch the news and text loved ones. Many businesses were open as usual, treating this Friday in March like any other. But would people want their art framed during a pandemic? Would they put down payments on swimming pools in light of the stock market? Business owners didn’t know if they’d be ordered to close and how, if at all, that would be enforced.