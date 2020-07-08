“The restrictions imposed by the virus make it impossible for small bars such as The Bards to adhere to the social distancing and other rules and still trade without making substantial losses,” the note said, crediting longtime barman Michael Coll for his service. “It’s been a great long run – and we will always be grateful to the people of Philadelphia for making us part of this great city for so long.” Coll, who worked there for 22 years, said he was unsure of his future.