“If this were any other president, we would expect job ratings to have swung almost instantaneously by at least 10 points,” Patrick Murray, director of the Monmouth University polling institute, wrote on his polling site. “George W. Bush got a nearly 30-point bump after 9/11. John F. Kennedy saw a double-digit hike in his already high ratings during and after the Cuban Missile Crisis. Even Jimmy Carter got a 25-point bump in 1979 when Americans were taken hostage in Iran.”