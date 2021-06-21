As of this week, 70% of Philadelphia adults have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, city officials announced Monday. Just under 56% of Philadelphians have been fully vaccinated.

In a statement, Mayor Jim Kenney said he was pleased Philadelphia had reached the 70% mark several weeks before July 4 — the date that President Biden had set as his goal for getting 70% of the country vaccinated with at least one dose.

“We will not be satisfied until all eligible Philadelphians get this lifesaving vaccine,” he said, thanking the city health department and the other city agencies and “many partners who have helped us get to this point.”

“This milestone is also due in large part to the Philadelphians who care about taking care of themselves, their families, and their communities.”

Earlier this month, the city lagged behind surrounding counties in boosting vaccine rates. Lately, the city’s strategy has been shifting away from mass vaccine sites that were standing-room-only at the start of the vaccination campaign but lately have been seriously undersubscribed. To reach residents who are more comfortable with close-to-home clinics and familiar providers, the city has been scaling down in an effort to meet people where they are. Incentives, like free sports tickets, also have proven effective for some people.

At least 693,885 Philadelphians have been fully vaccinated, and at least 874,278 have received at least one dose.

This story will be updated.