But it’s hardly been easy, as bakeries large and small have undergone dramatic staff reductions and had to instantly reimagine their business models, as those in Pennsylvania and New Jersey have been advised to stay at home aside from getting essentials — like food. Wholesale-oriented bakeries like sourdough specialist Mighty Bread Co. lost 80% of its business overnight when restaurants abruptly shut down, and shifted focus to supplying grocers and time-slotted pickup times at its bakery for pre-paid online orders. Machine Shop Boulangerie, whose croissants and kouign-amanns are a staple in local cafes, has ceased baking for the time being.