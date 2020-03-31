Pennsylvania’s Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores and online sales remain closed until further notice, along with other nonessential businesses. In the meantime, Pennsylvania residents still have other e-commerce options for buying wine to be shipped to their homes.
A decade ago, only Pennsylvania wineries could deliver wine to Pennsylvania residents, but direct-to-consumer sales from out-of-state vintners are now permitted. Pennsylvania residents may purchase wine from over 1,200 U.S. wine producers that maintain Pa. licensing, with a few restrictions: an adult signature must be provided upon delivery, this wine may not be resold, and no more than 36 standard 9-liter cases can be ordered from any individual company per year.
The list of vintners licensed to ship to Pennsylvania consumers encompasses everything from huge corporate wineries to tiny family-owned vineyards. A good chunk of these are high-end wineries that market to collectors of fine wines. But many of the names would be familiar to bargain shoppers since their wines are affordable staples on state store shelves.
Examples include powerhouses from Napa Valley, such as Beringer, Francis Ford Coppola, Louis Martini, and Mumm Napa, as well as Sonoma-based icons like Clos du Bois, Kendall-Jackson, Sebastiani, and Ravenswood. California’s Central Coast is well-represented with stalwarts like Cline Cellars, J. Lohr, and Wente Vineyards, as is Washington state with its superstars, Chateau Ste. Michelle and Columbia Winery. Oregon is also covered, though value-oriented vintners like A to Z Wineworks are few and far between.
Check out the PLCB’s complete list to see which U.S. wineries can ship their products to your door. Bear in mind that licensed entity names don’t always match the brand names we see on bottles. If you’re looking to stock up on a particular favorite red or white, your best bet is to look them up online to see if they offer the option of shipping directly to you in Pennsylvania.