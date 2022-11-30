COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations ticked slightly upward in the region over the last week but remain within the range seen for more than two months.

Holiday gatherings were a prelude to spikes in COVID cases for the last two years, as family get-togethers contributed to the spread of infections. It remains to be seen whether that will hold true after this Thanksgiving. Health experts have said widespread vaccination and prior infections likely have provided the Philadelphia region and the country with stronger immunity. A significant winter surge is thought to be less likely this year.

Case rates in Philadelphia and New Jersey showed increases compared with counts two weeks ago. Pennsylvania’s case counts are still lower than they were two weeks ago, but the state has seen an increase in cases since last week.

Still, officially recorded case data are a less reliable indicator of how widely COVID is spreading than in past years, because so many people now use home testing kits, which are not reported to public health entities, or aren’t testing at all.

Here’s a look at this week’s COVID numbers:

Pa. COVID cases and transmission

Daily average cases: 1,440

Case rate rise/fall over 14 days: -16%

Daily average hospitalizations: 1,653

Hospitalizations rate rise/fall over 14 days: -3%

Total deaths: 48,387

Philly COVID cases and transmission

Daily average cases: 173

Case rate rise/fall over 14 days: +9%

Daily average hospitalizations: 351

Hospitalizations rate rise/fall over 14 days: -7%

Total deaths: 5,384 (as of Nov. 28)

N.J. COVID cases and transmission

Daily average cases: 1,651

Case rate rise/fall over 14 days: +7%

Daily average hospitalizations: 1,087

Hospitalizations rate rise/fall over 14 days: -1%

Total deaths: 35,145

Data Sources: New York Times COVID data tracker; New Jersey and Pennsylvania Departments of Health. Numbers are updated as of Wednesday, Nov. 30.