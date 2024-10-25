Six months of inspections at Crozer-Chester Medical Center and Taylor Hospital: February to July

Pennsylvania health inspectors cited Taylor Hospital for failing to properly monitor a behavioral health patient who left the hospital barefoot and without a cell phone, and was missing for six days.

The incident, first reported by The Inquirer in April, was one of a dozen times between February and July that the Pennsylvania Department of Health visited Taylor Hospital and Crozer-Chester Medical Center in Delaware County. Both are owned by Crozer Health and operate under a shared license. Inspection reports do not always specify whether inspectors visited Crozer-Chester in Upland or Taylor in Ridley Park.

Here’s a look at the publicly available details: