UPenn and Delaware County working on deal to save bankrupt Crozer hospitals, Prospect lawyer says

A partnership involving Delaware County and the University of Pennsylvania Health System is working on an agreement to acquire Crozer Health from its bankrupt owner, Prospect Medical Holdings, an attorney for the California-based company said during a court hearing Monday.

“This is going to be a transaction with essentially a partnership between Delaware County and Penn, with support from the Commonwealth and from other parties,” Prospect attorney Bill Curtin said. More details might be available at a hearing scheduled for Wednesday, he said.

Advertisement

Penn and Delaware County did not immediately respond to a request for confirmation and comment.

The nonprofit Foundation for Delaware County had agreed to provide an additional $13 million to keep the for-profit hospitals open while negotiations continue on a transition to nonprofit ownership, said Curtin, a lawyer at Sidley Austin.

The foundation has previously provided $7 million to prevent Prospect from closing the hospitals, as the company has been saying it will do since filing for bankruptcy protection in January unless the state, Delaware County, and now the foundation provided more money.

Crozer, which employs 3,200, is Delaware County’s largest health-care system. It operates a trauma center, as well as a burn unit, and provides maternity services and behavioral health care. The next closest hospitals are Main Line Health’s Riddle Hospital near Media and Trinity Health Mercy Fitzgerald in Darby, both nearly 10 miles away by car.

Editor’s note: This is a developing story and will be updated.