Crozer Health may be placed into state control, an unprecedented move after years of financial turmoil

Pennsylvania’s Attorney General has taken the unprecedented move of petitioning a Delaware County court to give the state control of the financially beleaguered Crozer Health, filings in the Court of Common Pleas show.

The petition says that Crozer’s owner, Prospect Medical Holdings Inc., notified state officials that they intend to close key service lines after Nov. 20. “If permitted to go forward, a suspension of key service lines will clearly cause immediate and irreparable harm, as Crozer-Chester Medical Center would likely not survive,” the AG’s motion said.

Crozer did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The legal action follows years of turmoil for the county’s largest health-care provider that has been under for-profit ownership since 2016, including several years under the control of a Los Angeles private equity firm. Two of Crozer’s four hospitals have closed, and the system has endured numerous rounds of layoffs. State hospital inspectors get called to Crozer facilities for safety problems and complaints almost twice as often as to other area hospitals.

The attorney general has legal authority to intervene to protect health-care assets. In Crozer’s case, the state’s goal is to protect access to health-care services in an area without other nearby hospitals and serving a community where many people cannot afford private health-care insurance.

If Crozer-Chester, which has the county’s only trauma center, and its sister facility, Taylor Hospital, were to close, the closest hospitals would be Riddle Hospital in Media and Mercy Fitzgerald between Darby and Lansdowne. They are close to 10 miles away in parts of the county that are increasingly congested with residential and commercial development.

Other options were available when Hahnemann University Hospital in Center City and Crozer’s Delaware County Memorial Hospital closed. In both cases, nearby hospitals were able to serve displaced patients.

The AG intends to appoint a management firm, FTI Consulting, to run Crozer facilities, which in addition to the two hospitals include outpatient clinics in Broomall and Glen Mills and an outpatient surgery center in Havertown. Crozer also offers outpatient medical services at Springfield Hospital, which no longer admits patients for longer stays.

The petition to put Crozer in receivership does not solve its financial problems. Crozer-Chester Medical Center is a safety-net provider in Chester, and the health system overall has relatively few patients with private insurance, which pays better rates than the government-funded Medicare and Medicaid programs. That makes it hard for Crozer to be profitable.

Crozer’s liabilities include a $155 million mortgage with Medical Properties Trust, its former landlord; a pension liability estimated at $100 million or more; and many millions more are needed to upgrade outdated facilities and equipment. Any organization that took over Crozer would need at least some of those liabilities to be erased.

The Pension Benefit Guaranty Corp., a federal agency that takes over failed pensions, last month filed a $12 million lien against Crozer for failure to make required payments.

A record of safety problems

Amid its financial hardship, Crozer has struggled to meet state and federal standards for quality and safety.

Crozer-Chester and Taylor were the only Philadelphia-area hospitals to receive a D-rating from the national hospital safety ranking organization Leapfrog last year. The rating was based on data from 2021 and 2022, and at the time Crozer Health CEO Anthony Esposito said it did not reflect improvements to safety protocol.

But inspections reports from the Pennsylvania Department of Health show shortcomings at Crozer have continued to put patients at risk:

Health inspectors visited Crozer-Chester and Taylor hospitals 27 times in 2023 — more than twice as often as any other hospital in the Philadelphia area — to investigate potential safety problems or check on whether the hospitals had fixed past problems. The hospital was cited for biohazard waste bags piled on the loading dock, delaying urgent medications for hours, and allowing a nurse to work without a Pennsylvania license.

So far this year, the hospitals have been cited for leaving patients in physical restraints for too long without checking on them, not being able to provide the heart attack services they advertise because of broken equipment, failing to monitor heart patients and not doing criminal background checks for new staff members.

Taylor Hospital received one of the state’s most serious warnings in February, after a behavioral health patient who was considered a risk to herself left the hospital without her shoes or phone, and was missing for several days.

And in August, inspectors cited the health system for taking hours to review CT scans for emergency stroke patients, delaying urgently needed care.

Inspectors have been to the two hospitals 23 times as of mid September.

Crozer abruptly shut down its kidney transplant program in January 2023, and has scrambled to secure partnerships with other health systems to continue providing basic hospital services, such as trauma and neurological care.

A new chapter

The AG’s petition for receivership would open a new chapter in the painful recent history of Crozer, which has closed two hospitals since 2022 and recently trimmed services at Taylor Hospital in Ridley Park. Crozer-Chester has the only trauma center in Delaware County, but it relies on Temple Health for cardiothoracic surgery and Jefferson Health for stroke care.

Prospect announced a preliminary agreement in August to sell Crozer to CHA Partners LLC, a New Jersey real estate company that specializes in buying hospital properties and redeveloping them into mixed-use medical facilities.

CHA pledged to clean up Crozer financially and make it part of a larger nonprofit health system, which is what happened after CHA took over the former Memorial Hospital of Salem County in New Jersey in 2019.

However, Crozer is far more complicated than Salem, and turning around its finances will require help from the government, private health insurers, and the real estate firm that holds the mortgage on Crozer’s property, according to industry experts. CHA’s efforts to corral such support appear to have stalled.

Prospect’s history in Delaware County

Crozer endured years of financial struggles and a long period seeking a buyer as the former nonprofit Crozer Keystone Health System. In 2016, its four hospitals were sold to Prospect in a deal valued at $300 million. Los Angeles private-equity firm Leonard Green & Partners was Prospect’s majority owner at the time.

During the early years, Prospect’s ownership of Crozer showed some promise of growth with hospital admissions increases and expanded neuroscience services. But during the financial turmoil caused by COVID-19 and thereafter, Crozer’s business declined precipitously.

A series of financial maneuvers added to the financial pressure on Crozer.

Prospect borrowed $1.12 billion in 2018 to pay off debt and issue a $457 million dividend to its owners, Leonard Green & Partners, as well as to individual owners, Prospect executives Sam Lee and David Topper.

Lee and Topper put Prospect into an even deeper financial hole the next year when they sold most of the company’s real estate to an Alabama real estate investment firm, Medical Properties Trust Inc. (MPT), for $1.4 billion.

The terms of the MPT real estate sale, described as a sale-lease-back, required Prospect to pay rent on buildings it used to own.

Crozer’s properties were valued at $420 million and required the health system to pay $35 million in annual rent, which it couldn’t afford after the pandemic hammered health systems’ finances by reducing demand for profitable services, such as nonemergency services, and raised costs.

MPT now values the Crozer properties at $155 million — about a third of what it paid.

This is a developing story and will be updated.