Crozer Health’s computer system were offline Thursday morning

Computer systems at Delaware County’s Crozer Health were down Thursday morning, according to five employees and others familiar with the system’s operations.

Details on what caused the outage were not available. Crozer spokesperson Lori Bookbinder did not immediately respond to messages asking for more information.

Crozer, which is owned by Los Angeles-based Prospect Medical Holdings Inc., includes Crozer-Chester Medical Center in Upland and Taylor Hospital in Ridley Park. Prospect ended inpatient services at Delaware County Memorial Hospital in Drexel Hill and Springfield Hospital in Springfield.

In June 2020, Crozer was the victim of a malware attack. The organization said at the time that it had quickly isolated the problem, but trade publications that cover cybersecurity said some Crozer data was put up for auction after Crozer declined to pay ransom.

The health care sector is the most popular target for cyberattacks and the sector lags other is cybersecurity measures, Moody’s Investor Service said in an April report. The industry is considered a rich target because its data systems contain personal information like names and addresses, ages, and social security numbers.

The Philadelphia Inquirer suffered a cyberattack in May that prevented the publication of the outlet’s Sunday, May 14, print edition.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.