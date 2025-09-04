Former Crozer patients can get help accessing their medical records at this Delco event Sept. 8.

Former Crozer Health patients can get help accessing their medical records at a free event hosted by Delaware County on Monday.

Health department staff will be on hand at the Delaware County Wellness Center, 125 Chester Ave. in Yeadon, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. to help former Crozer patients request their medical records.

There are no appointments, and people should bring a cell phone and valid ID.

After the county’s largest health system shut down earlier this year, patients were being charged between $35 and $75 to obtain copies of their medical records. As of July, patients can get their records for free, but may still need help navigating the online process.

“This has been a challenging transition time for many families in our community,” Lora Siegmann Werner, director of the county’s health department, said in a statement. The event is intended to “make sure residents have the support they need to access vital care and information.”

Past medical records are often necessary to schedule appointments with new doctors. Many of Crozer’s patients had been with the system’s doctors for decades.

The county has also set up a wellness line — (484) 276-2100 — with information in English and Spanish. People can also email DelcoWellness@co.delaware.pa.us or text “healthydelco” to 888-777.