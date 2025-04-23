Crozer emergency departments stopped taking patients by ambulance Wednesday morning

The emergency departments at Delaware County’s Crozer-Chester Medical Center and Taylor Hospital stopped accepting patients by ambulance Wednesday morning at 8 a.m., a key step in closing the Delaware County hospitals.

Crozer’s owner, Prospect Medical Holdings, received bankruptcy court approval Tuesday to close the hospitals in an area that does not have easily accessible healthcare alternatives for low-income residents of Chester who can’t drive to hospitals in Media, Darby, or Wilmington.

On Monday, when Prospect announced it would close Crozer after failing to find a buyer, the two hospitals stopped admitting patients for scheduled care. Halting admissions through the emergency departments is another stage in emptying the hospitals.

Transfers of patients who are expected to be hospitalized beyond Friday have already started, according to Shelly Buck, president of Main Line Health’s Riddle Hospital. Buck said in an interview Tuesday that Riddle was prepared for additional traffic in its emergency department, which is the closest alternative to Crozer-Chester.

Trinity Health Mid-Atlantic’s Mercy Fitzgerald Hospital in Darby and St. Francis Hospital in Wilmington are also expected to pick up patients who otherwise would have been taken by ambulance to Crozer-Chester Medical Center’s emergency department, which also has Delaware County’s only trauma center.

Crozer will begin laying off 2,651 workers Friday, California-based Prospect notified state regulators in documents made publicly available Tuesday.

At a rally Tuesday outside Crozer-Chester organized by a union that represents nurses, paramedics, and others at Crozer, employees decried the loss of the hospital system, which traces its roots the Civil War.

The layoffs come about three months after the for-profit company filed for bankruptcy protection in January. The judge also approved Prospect’s plan to try selling outpatient facilities in Broomall, Glen Mills, Havertown, and Media. Bids on those businesses are due Friday. The buildings that house those practices are not owned by Crozer.