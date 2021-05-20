In response to an increased demand for mental health services due to the emotional toll of the pandemic, CVS Health is now offering mental health counseling services from licensed clinical social workers at 11 locations in Philadelphia and South Jersey.

Patients can receive mental health assessments, referrals and counseling in-person at select CVS MiniuteClinics or through telehealth. Staff members also work to refer patients who need higher levels of care to local crisis centers or emergency departments. Appointments are available during the day, evenings and weekends.

The goal is to make behavioral health resources more accessible to people, especially those affected by the pandemic, said Ashley Karpinski, director of behavioral health strategy and innovation at CVS Health.

“Traditional resources are increasingly overwhelmed,” she said. “Individuals struggle with knowing how to get the care they need. We thought about what role we can play to address some of these challenges, we thought we could help navigate folks into therapy and figure out what types of providers they should be seeing, being in neighborhoods. That’s when we can start to break down some of the barriers we know are so prevalent in mental health.”

The stressors from COVID-19 has increased the demand for mental health services — a survey in September by the National Council for Behavioral Health found that 52% of behavioral health organizations are seeing an increase in demand for services. At the same time, the survey found that 65% of organizations have had to cancel and reschedule appointments or turn away patients.

At the CVS locations offering mental health counseling, patients complete an initial screening for anxiety and depression symptoms before discussing treatment options with the social worker onsite.

“People with anxiety and depression are really understanding what kind of care they might need after coming in,” Karpinski said. “If it’s beyond what we offer at our location, we do that navigation with them.”

There has already been a lot of interest in CVS Health’s new mental health services in the South Jersey and Philadelphia area, said Heather Foley, a social worker working in a CVS MinuteClinic in Sewell, N.J. Her CVS Pharmacy location is near a number of colleges, so many young people have inquired about the services, she said.

“After the screening, we establish goals in collaboration with the patient,” Foley said. “Finding the right counselor is absolutely critical, and we want to provide solution-focused therapy.”

Currently, the CVS Pharmacy locations in Philadelphia and New Jersey accept insurance from 13 companies, as well as Medicaid and Medicare. Out-of-pocket costs for sessions range between $30 and $129, Foley said.

“This was a response to the increased need for mental health care, especially the long wait times and challenges with patients getting providers,” she said. “This was a response to a need we saw in our communities.”

For more information on mental health services offered by CVS Health, visit cvs.com/mentalhealth.