While all the participants in the most recent Penn study had normal scores on cognitive tests, some had abnormally low amyloid levels in their spinal fluid, a sign that they may already have had amyloid clumping in their brains. (This study did not do brain images.) Those participants did not respond as much to the escitalopram as those who started with normal amyloid levels. This could mean, Sheline said, that the drug would need to be started early.