The procedure had its genesis in observations about the impact of gastric bypass surgery, which creates a new path for partially digested food that bypasses the duodenum entirely. Obese patients who are diabetic and undergo the procedure often see big improvements in markers of diabetes even before they lose a lot of weight, Ginsberg said. That has triggered interest in whether the duodenum is involved in signaling other parts of the body about the need for insulin, a hormone involved in allowing your cells to use blood sugar for energy. It’s part of a relatively new avenue of research into the role the gut plays in metabolism.