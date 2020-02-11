Sharan arranged for Ditunno to sculpt a figure for the Indian Spinal Injuries Centre in New Delhi after a cousin was treated there. Sharan had noticed Ditunno’s sculpture of a patient and was impressed when his teacher told him that he always had patients looking up toward “the future.” The marble base itself symbolized their paralysis. The upper body was strong because it had to compensate for the injury. “This is phenomenal,” Sharan thought. He has a Ditunno sculpture of a wheelchair basketball player taking a shot at his home.