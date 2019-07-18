About 40 percent of Drexel University physicians and clinical staff will lose their jobs as a result of the planned closure of Hahnemann hospital, Drexel president John Fry announced in an email to the university staff Thursday morning.
For weeks, clinical staff and employees at the university’s medical college have been wondering what the sudden closure would mean for their jobs. Fry said it has left the university physicians’ practice at “a crisis point.”
“We have been forced to make extremely difficult decisions," Fry wrote, "but please know that the long-term goal is to preserve as many clinical faculty and professional staff jobs as possible.”
Fry said that Tower Health Medical Group will become the college’s new partner and will be able to offer employment to approximately 60 percent of the faculty and clinical staff within the program, either at their current Drexel practices or at Tower locations in Reading, Chestnut Hill and the Philadelphia suburbs. It wasn’t immediately clear how many people are involved; the college employs more than 700 clinical and basic science faculty and more than 1,700 affiliate and volunteer faculty, according to the college’s website.
Earlier this month, Hahnemann University Hospital said it plans to transfer the majority of its medical residents and fellows to Tower Health. But that plan is problematic because that six-hospital system does not have all the accredited training programs it would need to accommodate Hahnemann’s 500-plus residents. The plan is also subject to approval by U.S. Bankruptcy Court, which has scheduled a hearing for Friday.
Drexel plans to eliminate certain health-care service lines as a result of the closure, Fry said.
David J. Aizenberg, an internal medicine physician who directs Drexel’s residency program in that specialty, said he hopes most of his internal medicine colleagues will find places at Tower.
“We may be able to transfer much of the internal medicine program to Tower,” he said. “It’s a Hail Mary for sure. The devil is in the details.”
University officials have emphasized that the medical college with its main campus on Queen Lane and an enrollment of nearly 1,900 students will remain open. The program receives 15,000 applications annually for 260 spots, Fry said.
Third- and fourth-year medical students who had been involved in clinical training positions at Hahnemann will be reassigned to one of 20 other clinical settings in the region, Fry said.
The university’s graduate school of biomedical sciences and professional studies will not be impacted, he wrote.
The reorganization also will not affect basic science faculty or professional staff in the college of medicine, Fry said.
“As we work through this extremely difficult transition, we want to stress that we are fully committed to continuing our educational, research and clinical missions as we emerge stronger as a College of Medicine – and as a university,” Fry wrote.