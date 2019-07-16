Hahnemann University Hospital’s owners have said the debt-ridden institution would stay open until Sept. 6, but a new timeline announced Tuesday evening indicates the hospital will continue to sharply reduce operations long before then.
The plan is subject to state approval, though some elements of it take effect almost right away.
As of 7 a.m. Wednesday, the hospital will no longer admit patients who come in through the emergency room, though the E.R. itself will remain open for non-critical cases until Aug. 16, according to the plan.
Also Wednesday, the hospital will stop handling elective (non-emergency) surgical cases that require inpatient care, according to the timeline from owner Philadelphia Academic Health System.
The safety net hospital, which serves mainly the low-income areas nearby, began winding down some services as soon as the owners announced the proposed Sept. 6 closure last month. State regulations require 90 days notice and an approved closure plan, requirements that the proposed closure date did not meet.
City and state officials have demanded that the hospital not shut down abruptly, and the state health department has stationed a temporary manager at the hospital who is supposed to oversee an orderly wind-down.
The emergency department already has stopped accepting critically ill patients and given up its trauma center designation. The maternity unit, which delivered more than 1,000 babies a year, has also stopped operating. A week ago, the 496-bed hospital had just 97 inpatients. Officials have declined to say how much the census has fallen since then.
In a statement, interim chief executive officer Ron Dreskin described the closure plan as “thoughtful, deliberate and gradual.”
“The decision to close Hahnemann was an extremely difficult, but necessary one, due to continuing, unsustainable financial losses. We have been working hand in hand with the Mayor’s Office, Drexel University, and officials from the Philadelphia Health Commissioner’s Office and the Pennsylvania Department of Health to ensure a smooth wind-down of operations,” Dreskin said.
Nate Wardle, a spokesman for the Pennsylvania Department of Health, said Tuesday evening that the agency was aware of the plan, but had not yet formally cleared it.
“While the Hahnemann University Hospital closure plan has not been approved, we are aware of the schedule,” he said. “Our temporary manager remains on site to ensure that the patients being served receive high-quality care.”
On Friday, the hospital plans to stop accepting direct inpatient admissions — meaning patients who are admitted to the hospital without first going through the E.R.
Endoscopies, colonoscopies, same-day surgeries, and the hospital’s sleep lap would all end as of July 26, according to the timeline.
The hospital’s radiology, blood bank, pharmacy, and lab services would stop Aug. 23.
The Drexel outpatient oncology suite located at Hahnemann would cease operations by Sept. 6.