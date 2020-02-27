Diagnosis rates of early-onset dementia and Alzheimer’s tripled between 2013 and 2017, with Pennsylvania and New Jersey among a group of states most impacted, according to the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association.
The report, released Thursday morning, is based on an analysis by the insurer of its claims data on 48 million commercially insured subscribers. It measured dementia diagnoses among subscribers aged 30 to 64. Dementia is considered early-onset when it occurs before age 65. Alzheimer’s disease is a form of dementia.
The insurer found that the rate of early-onset dementia and Alzheimer’s diagnoses increased from 4.2 per 10,000 adults aged 30 to 64 in 2013, to 12.6 per 10,000 adults in that age group in 2017. That converts to an increase from 0.042% to 0.13% percent, so these diagnoses are still very rare.
The average age of a person with one of these diagnoses was 49. Fifty-eight percent were women.
The insurer estimated that 131,000 commercially insured people have been diagnosed with early-onset dementia or Alzheimer’s. It said the Alzheimer’s Association estimates that about 200,000 Americans have these diagnoses.
The report is a snapshot of diagnoses at a particular time, not an analysis of new diagnoses. “Therefore,” the report said, “much of the growth in the diagnosis of these conditions over time can be attributed to the accumulation of people who are diagnosed with the condition and remain within the commercially [insured] population during the study period rather than to an actual increase in the rate of diagnosis year over year.”
Pennsylvania and New Jersey were among a group of states with the highest rates of early-onset dementia, a range of 9.7 to 13 cases per 10,000 people aged 30 to 64. That group also included several southern states. The lowest rates were among states in the country’s northern tier, from Wisconsin west, as well as Colorado and Utah.
Independence Blue Cross, which operates in Southeastern Pennsylvania, said that the rate of early-onset Alzheimer’s and dementia increased by 83% for members aged 30-44; 50% for members age 45-54; and 40% for members 55-64 from 2014 to 2017. That time period is one year shorter than the one analyzed in the national report. Rates in 2017 were comparable to or lower than the rates in the national report.
Eighty-six percent of patients received brain imaging, and 57% filled a prescription for an antidepressant medication in the year prior to diagnosis with early-onset dementia or Alzheimer’s, suggesting some patients showed symptoms prior to diagnosis. About 40 percent of those who ultimately were diagnosed with Alzheimer’s, were first diagnosed with dementia or cognitive or behavioral changes.
In a written release, Richard Snyder, chief medical officer and executive vice president of Facilitated Health Networks for Independence Blue Cross, called the study results “concerning.”
“While the underlying cause is not clear," he added, "advances in technology are certainly allowing for earlier and more definitive diagnosis. Regardless, those who develop dementia or Alzheimer’s at an early age will likely require care giving, either from family members or health-care providers. The time, cost and impact on families can be significant and can require additional support as these diseases progress.”