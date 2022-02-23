Eating disorders are complex medical and mental health conditions that can affect people of any age, gender and race.

Though they affect some 30 million people, eating disorders are often misunderstood.

“What most people miss with all of this is it just goes deeper than the way we eat. It goes deeper than the need to be in control,” said Brian Pollack, the founder and clinical director of Hilltop Behavioral Health in Summit, NJ. “It gets to the core of what it is to feel comfortable in this ever-evolving roles and gendered experiences we are kind of thrown into.”

The stigma around eating disorders can make it harder for people to reach out for help or feel comfortable talking about.

“One of the most isolating and challenging things for me was I couldn’t find representation for men with eating disorders,” said William Hornby, a 22-year-old Temple student who recently spoke with the Inquirer about his experience with an eating disorder. “Even though I knew it was happening, I couldn’t find them.”

Medical providers and patients agree that talking more about eating disorders can dispel myths about them and help people struggling feel comfortable seeking medical attention.

Here’s what to know:

What is an eating disorder?

Eating disorders are a group of medical illnesses related to severe disturbances to a person’s eating, according to the National Institute of Mental Health. Genetic, behavioral, psychological and social factors can contribute to eating disorders, though researchers do not know the exact cause.

What are the signs of an eating disorder?

People with eating disorders may appear healthy. It is a misconception that everyone who has an eating disorder loses weight. Anorexia nervosa, one well-known eating disorder in which people severely restrict food or avoid eating is associated with weight loss.

Signs of an eating disorder include a fixation or obsession with body weight and shape, and strict regulation of food. Not everyone with an eating disorder restricts food — some may eat only specific foods, binge on food, or binge and then “purge” through excessive exercise, fasting, or forced vomiting.

What to do if you have an eating disorder

Eating disorders are treatable. Psychotherapy, nutrition counseling, and medication are common treatments for eating disorders. Support from family members and friends can greatly aid in recovery, according to the National Institutes of Mental Health.

To get help with an eating disorder talk to your doctor or mental health provider, if you have one. For help finding a provider, call Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) Treatment Referral Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357). The National Association of Anorexia Nervosa and Associated Disorders has a free helpline (1-888-375-7767) takes calls from people who need support or referrals, think they they have an eating disorder or think someone else has an eating disorder.