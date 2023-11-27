How long would an ER visit take at your hospital? See how Philly-area emergency departments compare.

Emergency room visits in the Philadelphia-area typically take almost an hour longer than reported by hospitals nationally. Half of ER visits in the region lasted nearly 3.5 hours, federal data released this month show.

That’s 47 minutes longer than the national median of 2 hours, 41 minutes, according to hospital quality measures tracked by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, which are now updated to capture all of 2022. The wait at most of the region’s acute care hospitals was above the national norm, but still not among the longest in the nation.

The Philly-area’s longest emergency department visit times were at Einstein Medical Center Montgomery, the Jefferson Health-owned hospital at East Norriton Township, where half of visits took longer than 4 hours and 50 minutes.

Roxborough Memorial Hospital posted the region’s shortest average visits, clocking in at just 2 hours and 15 minutes.

The data capture the length of time a patient stayed in the emergency department from the moment they arrived and until they left. Patients who died in the emergency department or left against medical advice aren’t included.

Here’s a look at how much time patients can expect to spend at each of the Philadelphia region’s 36 hospitals providing emergency room care: