Envision Physician Services plans layoffs in Conshohocken as parent reportedly prepares for bankruptcy

Envision Physician Services, a national medical group based in Nashville, told Pennsylvania regulators this week that this summer it plans to lay off 162 administrative workers in Conshohocken.

Envision employs physicians who work in hospitals and other sites owned by other companies. Details on how many people Envision has in the Philadelphia region were not immediately available, and the company did not immediately answer questions.

The announcement comes as the company’s parent, Envision Healthcare, is preparing for bankruptcy, the Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday. Private-equity firm KKR took Envision private in a $5.5 billion buyout in 2018, but Envision struggled under a huge debt load and high labor costs.

The May 8 notice to the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry attributed the layoffs to “a transaction with a joint venture partner that closed in April.” No further details were included in the notice.

The layoffs in Conshohocken are scheduled to happen in two stages: 37 in July and 125 in September. Workers learned the bad news in February, the notice said.

Doctors who work in hospitals for Envision’s customers are not being laid off. Instead, jobs listed on the layoff list are administrative, including people who work on medical records and deal with insurers.

“The company appreciates its employees for their many contributions supporting Envision clinicians in providing high-quality patient care,” the notice said.