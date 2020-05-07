The Healing Power of Empathy and Touch. An appreciation for empathy and touch is imprinted in our DNA as it communicates content and emotion. When discharging a patient who was intubated due to COVID-19, a 60-year-old man told his doctor that he will always remember when she came into his room and wiped tears from his eyes when he was too weak to do so. We know someone cares about us not just by what they say, but by the way they look at us or how they listen intently to what we say. We have learned that even through foggy face shields, goggles and masks, patients still see and feel our compassion. The lack of family presence is not unique to COVID-19. We have seen this with older patients as families live geographically distant, and the responsibility lies with us to interact with our patients with the human power of being fully present in the room with intentional listening, sharing grief or joy, and providing a healing human touch when needed.