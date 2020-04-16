You don’t have to stand on your head, Chaudhry said, but certain yoga positions like the eagle pose is literally a self hug designed to help you go inward. Use this touch-less time to create other rituals that ease anxiety, said Linda Copel, a professor at the Fitzpatrick College of Nursing at Villanova University and a marriage and family therapist. If intense balance is not your thing you can practice simple neck, shoulder and back stretches. A good back stretch: Sit on the floor, cross-legged and hug yourself while gently twisting your spine as far as you can go. “You will surprised how this simple stretch can do wonders for your well-being,” Erace said.