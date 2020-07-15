2. Taking blood pressure at home. After doing telehealth visits for the past several months, I have seen a surprising number of people who have not checked their blood pressure in months. A recent article points out potential benefits of using a home device, including a possible reduction in the use of medications needed to treat hypertension. White-coat hypertension, when BP is only high during office visits, is less likely to be treated if readings are uniformly low at home. It is also a great way for you and your doctor to pick up untreated hypertension if you are getting unexpectedly high readings with your own cuff. It is important to check your blood pressure the right way. Use an automatic upper arm cuff while in a quiet room while sitting up in a comfortable straight-backed chair. The cuff size is important, as undersized cuffs can artificially raise blood pressure. They are inexpensive and bells and whistles like Bluetooth are not necessary. I have often recommended the Omron BP devices, which are reliable and inexpensive.