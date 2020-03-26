That doesn’t mean we won’t face loss. It doesn’t mean we shouldn’t grieve. But if I’ve learned anything from surviving cancer for more than half of my life it’s this: Our pain is fertile soil that can nourish ingenuity, connection, compassion, hope, faith, and love. Our earth, our bodies, and our souls were designed to heal. The sun will come out and the rain will fall. As a season of healing begins to take hold, I hope everyone can learn something patients already know: Do not take one day, one moment, for granted.